Metro Water Board MD inspects emergency repairs at Manikonda

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) Managing Director Ashok Reddy conducted a surprise inspection on Tuesday at Manikonda, where emergency repair works are underway following the rupture of a major 1200 mm diametre PSC gravity main pipeline.

The Managing Director reviewed the progress of the repair works at the site and held discussions with officials regarding the ongoing restoration. He instructed the officials to carry out the repairs on a war footing and ensure that the works are completed at the earliest. He also directed that road restoration works should be taken up immediately after the pipeline repair and expansion works are completed.

Speaking during the inspection, Ashok Reddy sought detailed updates on the latest status of the repairs. He emphasised the need for close coordination between the Operations & Maintenance and Transmission wings to speed up the work. To ensure that residents in affected areas do not face inconvenience due to disruption in water supply, he instructed officials to supply drinking water through tankers until normal supply is restored.

He further directed that water supply should be resumed as quickly as possible after completing the repairs. The 1200 mm diametre PSC gravity main pipeline, which carries water from Khanapur to Bojagutta, was found to have burst at around 2:40 am near the Nagulamma Temple in Manikonda. Upon receiving information, officials immediately stopped water supply from the Singapore and Khanapur pumping stations at 3 am to prevent further water loss.

Emergency repair works were taken up on a priority basis, and restoration activities began at 7 am.

The damaged portion of the pipeline is being replaced by installing 1,150 mm diametre MS barrels. The repair works are currently in progress and are expected to be completed by 7 pm on the same day. After completion, water supply will be restored in a phased manner.

Areas Affected, Gandipet, Kokapet, Narsingi, Manchirevula, Puppalaguda, Khanapur, Manikonda, parts under the Shaikpet Reservoir command area, and areas under the Bojagutta Reservoir command. The Water Board has assured that all necessary measures are being taken to complete the repairs swiftly and minimize inconvenience to consumers.