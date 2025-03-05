BJP appoints Bhupender Yadav, K Laxman as observers to select legislature party leader in Jharkhand

Ranchi: The BJP has appointed two central observers to oversee the selection of its legislature party leader in the Jharkhand Assembly, a position that has remained vacant for over three-and-a-half months since the Assembly elections were held in the state.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and BJP OBC Morcha National President K. Laxman have been tasked with the responsibility, according to a press release issued by the party's national headquarters incharge Arun Singh on Wednesday.

“The Parliamentary Board of the Bharatiya Janata Party has appointed Bhupendra Yadav, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and the party's OBC Morcha National President and the party MP K. Laxman as the central observers for the election of the leader of the legislative party in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly," Singh said in a statement here.

Party sources indicate that both observers are expected to visit Ranchi this week, where BJP MLAs will elect their leader in their presence. Once chosen, the leader will be formally recognised as Leader of the Opposition by the Speaker.

With the Budget Session set to conclude on March 27, the delay in appointing an Opposition leader has drawn criticism from the ruling parties in the state.

Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato had earlier remarked that the absence of a Leader of Opposition makes it difficult to run the House effectively.

The BJP’s failure to name a legislature party leader has led to internal discord, with legislators often appearing divided on key issues in the Assembly.

The ruling JMM has repeatedly mocked the BJP over the delay, even holding a press conference to suggest that if the party cannot decide on a leader, all its MLAs should resign collectively.

According to sources, former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi is a frontrunner for the position. However, the names of senior BJP legislators CP Singh and Neera Yadav are also being considered.

The Assembly polls in Jharkhand were held in November last year. The BJP-led NDA is the main Opposition in the state.