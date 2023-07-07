BJP appoints election in-charges for poll-bound states

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) named election in-charges for the poll-bound states on Friday. Many states will have legislative elections by the end of the year. Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav has been appointed Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. He previously managed the party's electoral efforts in Bihar and Gujarat. He will be accompanied by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, who has been appointed as co-incharge.

Following its setback in the recent state elections, the BJP is making every effort to retain power in Madhya Pradesh.The BJP lost the 2018 election but returned to power via a mutiny headed by current Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Aside from that, Rajasthan is another election-bound state where the BJP and the Congress are set to face off.Union Minister Pralhad Joshi will be the BJP's election in-charge in Rajasthan. In addition, Nitin Patel and Kuldeep Bishnoi have been appointed as co-in-charges.Prakash Javadekar, a former government minister and senior party leader, has been appointed as Telangana's election in-charge.

Sunil Bansal, the national general secretary who was previously in charge of the state, will now serve as Javadekar's co-assistant.In Chhattisgarh, senior party leader Om Mathur will be in charge of the party's election campaign, accompanied by Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya.



