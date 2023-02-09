BJP Backfired On Congress Mentioning The Party Having Ties With Adani

Rahul Gandhi's criticism of the government for allegedly aiding the Adani Group provoked a vehement response from the BJP, which targeted the Nehru-Gandhi family and said they have a long history of corruption. This came both within and outside of Parliament.



BJP stated that on Tuesday that the "Make in India" movement's comeback has irritated the party's bureaucrats and that the whole Congress ecosystem is founded on two pillars: deals and commissions.

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said during a news conference that Rahul made unfounded and baseless accusations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that the people would punish him in the same manner they did in 2019. While criticising Rahul Gandhi for his statements made in 2019 he recalled amd further criticized when Congress floated the "chowkidar" slogan.

He continued and pointed out that most of the public faces of congress including Rahul Gandhi, his mother and Robert Vadra are on bail while Priyanka Gandhi was accused of selling a painting for crores. He stated that the vile accusations Rahul Gandhi has levelled on PM Modi will once more receive a deserving response from the populace. Prasad remarked that all those massive scams which soiled the image of India" were carried out by Congress and its leaders.

Along with Prasad, Smriti Irani, Union minister, and Nishikant Dubey, a member of the BJP, responded to Rahul's criticism in the Lok Sabha by claiming that the Congress had helped several large corporations while newspaper magnates were party members.