BJP blasts Rahul over remarks on EC in US

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday tore into the Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his ‘slanderous’ remarks at the Election Commission of India (ECI) and accused him of maligning the country on foreign soil. Rahul Gandhi’s targeted remarks at the country’s election body while being in the US, invited not just rebuttal but condemnation from several BJP spokespersons, who also called him an ‘agent of George Soros’.

Sambit Patra, in a press conference, said the LoP was again trying to defame the EC and malign the image of the country. “A person, who and his mother are out on bail on a bond of Rs 50,000 in the National Herald case, are selling propaganda from the foreign soil. Nobody will believe them,” Patra said.

Gandhi, while addressing the Indian diaspora in Boston, US, alleged that the EC was compromised and cited examples of Maharashtra elections to buttress his claims.

“In the Maharashtra Assembly elections, more people voted than the total number of people in Maharashtra, and this is a fact. The EC gave us a figure in the evening around 5.30 p.m., and in two hours, around 7.30 p.m., 65 lakh voters had voted, which is physically impossible,” Rahul told the audience.