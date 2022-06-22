BJP candidate wins Sohna municipal polls

Gurugram: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Anju has defeated Lalita of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by a margin of 1,864 votes, ensuring her candidature for the post of president in the Sohna Municipal Council elections in Gurugram, officials said on Wednesday.

Of 21 wards of Sohna Municipal Council, Independent candidates won 20 wards while an AAP candidate registered victory in one ward.

The counting of votes was done on Wednesday amid tight security at Government Model Sanskriti Vidyalaya under the supervision of officials.

District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said that BJP's Anju got 12,185 votes while Lalita of AAP secured second place with 10,321 votes.

Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Mala got 1,118 votes while Indian National Lok Dal candidate Kavita got 757 votes.