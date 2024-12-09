Live
- Blackberrys unveils their latest wedding campaign - ‘Being Real Suits You’
- Adani Group to invest Rs 7.5 lakh crore in Rajasthan towards key infra projects
- Ghanaian police arrest 30 suspects in post-election violence
- South Africa top WTC standings with series win over Sri Lanka
- 25 lakh elderly above 70 enrol for Ayushman cards in less than 2 months: Centre
- South Korea: Yoon placed under travel ban amid martial law probe as political turmoil deepens
- Higher industrial activity spurs power demand in November: Report
- Major fire averted at govt hospital in Gwalior
- TGPSC Group-2 Exam Hall Tickets Released: Download Now for December 15 & 16 Exams
- Kanlaon volcano in Philippines erupts, spews plume of ash and gas
Just In
BJP-Congress Clash Intensifies Over Alleged George Soros Links And Parliamentary Disruptions
- The BJP accuses Sonia Gandhi of links to George Soros Foundation as tensions rise in Parliament.
- Union Minister Kiren Rijiju calls for unity against anti-India forces amid ongoing Congress protests over Adani allegations.
Speaking on Monday, Rijiju stated, "The issue of George Soros is significant, whether it involves Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi." His remarks came amidst Congress-led protests inside and outside Parliament, demanding discussions on businessman Gautam Adani's recent indictment in the US.
Addressing a press conference, Rijiju urged Congress leaders and workers to unite against anti-India forces, adding, "If any of their leaders are found to have such links, they too should raise their voices." He also underscored that the BJP does not view this issue through a political lens but considers it a matter of national security.
The BJP alleged that Sonia Gandhi had links to an organization funded by the George Soros Foundation, which has reportedly supported separatist movements in Kashmir. Additionally, the party claimed that Rahul Gandhi used George Soros-funded OCCRP as a source to criticize Adani during a press conference, pointing to foreign interference in India’s internal matters.
Meanwhile, the Congress continued its protests during the winter session of Parliament, demanding accountability for the alleged nexus between Prime Minister Modi and Gautam Adani. The ongoing disruptions led to repeated adjournments, with the BJP insisting on debating Congress's alleged foreign associations and the opposition demanding answers on Adani.