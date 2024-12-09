BJP-Congress Clash Intensifies Over Alleged George Soros Links And Parliamentary Disruptions

A day after the BJP accused Congress leader Sonia Gandhi of alleged connections to the George Soros Foundation, known for its purported anti-India stances, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasized the need for national unity against forces working against the country.

Speaking on Monday, Rijiju stated, "The issue of George Soros is significant, whether it involves Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi." His remarks came amidst Congress-led protests inside and outside Parliament, demanding discussions on businessman Gautam Adani's recent indictment in the US.

Addressing a press conference, Rijiju urged Congress leaders and workers to unite against anti-India forces, adding, "If any of their leaders are found to have such links, they too should raise their voices." He also underscored that the BJP does not view this issue through a political lens but considers it a matter of national security.

The BJP alleged that Sonia Gandhi had links to an organization funded by the George Soros Foundation, which has reportedly supported separatist movements in Kashmir. Additionally, the party claimed that Rahul Gandhi used George Soros-funded OCCRP as a source to criticize Adani during a press conference, pointing to foreign interference in India’s internal matters.

Meanwhile, the Congress continued its protests during the winter session of Parliament, demanding accountability for the alleged nexus between Prime Minister Modi and Gautam Adani. The ongoing disruptions led to repeated adjournments, with the BJP insisting on debating Congress's alleged foreign associations and the opposition demanding answers on Adani.