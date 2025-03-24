BJP-Congress Clash Over Muslim Reservation, Constitution Row

A political storm erupted in Parliament following Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s recent remarks on potential changes to the Constitution regarding Muslim reservation. The controversy, fueled by opposition parties, led to heated debates and accusations.

Shivakumar, who also serves as Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, dismissed allegations that he advocated for altering the Constitution to introduce religion-based reservations. He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its national president, J.P. Nadda, of misrepresenting his statements.

Addressing the media in Bengaluru, Shivakumar clarified his position, stating, “I have been in politics for over 36 years. I understand the Constitution and its framework. My statement has been twisted. I merely referred to the evolving nature of legal interpretations. Nowhere did I claim that we would amend the Constitution.”

His response followed widespread criticism from BJP leaders who accused the Congress of attempting to introduce religion-based quotas.

The remarks in question emerged during the News18 India Diamond States Summit on March 23. While discussing amendments to the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (KTPP) Bill, which includes a 4 per cent reservation for Muslim contractors in state projects, Shivakumar commented on the dynamic nature of legal provisions. His statement—“The Constitution will be changing”—was met with sharp opposition.

BJP leaders denounced the remarks, calling them an attack on constitutional integrity. Sambit Patra, BJP spokesperson, alleged that Congress was reviving divisive politics. “Partition was done on religious lines. Today, Congress is repeating the same formula. The intent behind these statements is clear,” he said.

In a strong rebuttal, Shivakumar took to social media to counter BJP’s allegations. He accused the party of distorting facts for political mileage. “I was not present in the Assembly when discussions on the Bill took place. Nowhere did I advocate amending the Constitution for religion-based reservations,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

He further accused the BJP of hypocrisy, stating, “Historically, it was Congress, under B.R. Ambedkar’s leadership, that framed the Constitution, while the RSS opposed it. BJP, even in recent parliamentary sessions, sought 400 seats to alter constitutional provisions. Their accusations are baseless.”

The debate over the KTPP Bill intensified as BJP and JD(S) leaders petitioned Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to withhold approval. BJP leaders argue that the Bill lacks constitutional backing, while Congress maintains that reservations are granted based on socio-economic backwardness rather than religion.

Under Karnataka’s backward classes reservation matrix, the Muslim community falls under Category 2-B, which qualifies for affirmative action. The Congress government insists the amendment aligns with existing legal provisions.

With the Lok Sabha elections approaching, the controversy has widened political fault lines. Congress asserts that its governance policies aim at equitable development, while BJP positions itself as the guardian of constitutional sanctity.