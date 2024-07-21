BJP Criticizes Kerala's Appointment Of IAS Officer For 'External Cooperation'

On Saturday, the BJP in Kerala criticized the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government for assigning IAS officer K. Vasuki additional responsibilities related to "External Cooperation," calling it an attempt to appoint a "foreign secretary" for the state. Chief Secretary Venu V dismissed the criticism, stating that this role is not new.



BJP state president K. Surendran condemned Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, suggesting that the appointment implies treating Kerala as a sovereign entity separate from India.

According to a newspaper report, the Kerala government appointed K. Vasuki as "Secretary in Charge of External Cooperation" by an order dated July 15. The order indicated that the General Administration (Political) Department would support Vasuki in handling matters related to external cooperation and liaising with the Ministry of External Affairs and foreign missions.

Chief Secretary's Denial

Kerala Chief Secretary Venu V refuted the claims, asserting that the role of External Cooperation has been in place for some time to facilitate coordination with international delegates. He clarified that the state government had not appointed a "foreign secretary" and emphasized that foreign affairs fall under the central government’s jurisdiction.

Venu V also criticized the newspaper report as misleading and stressed that the state created the external cooperation division to manage interactions with foreign agencies and institutions for commercial and cultural purposes. He expressed frustration at those who spread misinformation without verifying the facts.

Congress's Perspective

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor commented on the appointment, noting that while state governments do not conduct independent foreign relations, it is appropriate for them to collaborate with embassies on relevant matters. He acknowledged that assigning such specific responsibilities to one official is unusual, but clarified that the role involves working through Indian government channels rather than direct foreign relations.