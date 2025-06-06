  • Menu
BJP demands Sidda's resignation

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday demanded the resignation of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar, alleging that the...

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday demanded the resignation of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar, alleging that the "mutual fight and rift" between the two led to the state "government-manufactured stampede".

Eleven people died and 33 were injured in the stampede near the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru as thousands of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the RCB team after its first-ever IPL win.

BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that the "mutual fight and rift" between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar led to the state "government-manufactured stampede".

