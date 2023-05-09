BJP Filed Complaints In New Delhi And Bengaluru With ECI Against Former AICC Chief Sonia Gandhi

For her alleged remarks on the "sovereignty" of Karnataka, which has elections on May 10, the former AICC head Sonia Gandhi was the target of parallel complaints by the BJP on Monday in New Delhi and Bengaluru with the ECI. The ECI has asked AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge for clarification.



Sonia reportedly stated that the Congress will not permit anyone to endanger Karnataka's reputation, sovereignty, or integrity during her campaign speech in Hubballi-Dharwad on Saturday. Congress later tweeted about this, and the ECI complaints include a copy of that tweet.



Senior BJP politicians, including Union ministers Bhupender Yadav and Jitendra Singh, submitted a case in New Delhi asking for the cancellation of the registration of the Congress and disciplinary action against Sonia in accordance with the Model Code of Conduct.

Shobha Karandlaje, the convenor of the BJP election management committee and the Union Minister of State for Agriculture, submitted a complaint in Bengaluru with the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka and the Election Commission of India, New Delhi, requesting the filing of a FI R against Sonia Gandhi.

According to Karandlaje, the concept of a "sovereign" is an independent state, and the Congress is implying that Karnataka is a separate entity from India by its assertions. Intent on separating the populace and causing a wedge between residents of other states, this statement is contentious in nature. This stunning comment will likely spark polarising emotions and cause social unrest.

She claimed that in addition to undermining the integrity of the nation, the comment was an insult to millions of patriotic Kannadigas, poet Kuvempu, and Karnataka's freedom fighters. By making such a statement, the BJP MP claimed Sonia Gandhi had also broken the Model Code of Conduct, and she requested a FI R against her.

Meanwhile, the ECI has ordered Congress to take corrective action with regard to the social media message that was published on the Congress Twitter account and attributed to the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson while also requesting clarification from Mallikarjun Kharge, president of the AI CC.