BJP forms team to monitor membership drive in all booths

New Delhi: Ahead of the assembly polls due early next year, the BJP’s Delhi unit will launch a membership drive from September 2 aiming to add at least 200 members from each of the over 13,000 polling booths in the city.

A five member team headed by North West MP Yogender Chandolia has been formed to monitor the membership drive, party leaders said. The senior leaders of Delhi BJP, including state president Virendra Sachdeva and general secretary (organisation) Pawan Rana, discussed the preparations for the campaign in a meeting held at the party office here on Wednesday.

The campaign will be launched officially across the country by BJP national president JP Nadda on September 1. It will be launched in Delhi by the local leadership later, said a senior Delhi BJP functionary. “Although no target is set for the membership drive, it has been decided that minimum 200 members are to be brought to the party fold from each of the over 13,000 polling booths spread across the 70 assembly constituencies... There will be time to time, resets and course directions through regular reviews of the campaign” he added.

Another party leader said the five member team will play a supervisory role in ensuring the membership drive progressed smoothly and achieved the desired results. Headed by Chandolia, who is also a general secretary of Delhi BJP, the team will comprise senior party leaders, including Yogita Singh, Shikha Rai, Ashok Goel and Vinod Bacheti, he said.

Delhi BJP chief Sachdeva said in a post on X that a comprehensive strategy for expansion of membership of the party through extensive campaign at state, district, ward and sector level was discussed by the senior leaders. BJP national vice president and co-incharge of Uttarakhand Rekha Verma was also present in the meeting, he said.

The Delhi BJP has roughly 27-28 lakh registered members at present, party leaders said. In the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls next year, the BJP is pitted against the strongly positioned AAP that registered back to back landslide victories in 2015 and 2020 polls.

The membership drive is expected to not only revitalise the party base but also charge up the organisational set up ahead of the polls, party leaders hoped.