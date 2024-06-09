BJP govt in Odisha to take oath on June 12

Bhubaneswar: The swearing-in ceremony of the first BJP government in Odisha has been rescheduled from June 10 to June 12, party leaders Jatin Mohanty and Vijaypal Singh Tomar said here on Sunday.

Mohanty said since Modi will take oath as Prime Minister on Sunday evening and has several other important engagements on June 10, the proposed oath-taking ceremony of the BJP government in Odisha has been rescheduled to June 12. Additionally, the first legislature party meeting of the newly elected members is now set for June 11.

During the election campaign, Modi had said Odisha’s first BJP government would be sworn in on June 10. The BJP State president, Manmohan Samal, had also confirmed this on Saturday. However, the decision to change the date was taken on Sunday, party sources said.