Live
- Narendra Modi oath taking ceremony live updates: Event to begin in few hours
- Six Maharashtra MPs set to get ministerial berths
- Trinamool's Sagarika Ghose declines invitation to PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony
- Modi 3.0: Kumaraswamy to be sworn in as Cabinet Minister
- Jayapradham IFTU Manuguru Area Mahasabha to be held on 16th of this month. IFTU District President R. Madhusudan Reddy
- PM Modi's traditional Sambalpuri stole highlights his focus on Odisha
- Narasapuram MP Srinivasa Varma.. the luckiest in politics BJP gave a cabinet berth to a true activist
- BJP govt in Odisha to take oath on June 12
- Group-1 Preliminary Exam Concluded Peacefully : District Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala
- FairPoint: Will Rahul Gandhi take the plunge and be Leader of Opposition
Just In
BJP govt in Odisha to take oath on June 12
The swearing-in ceremony of the first BJP government in Odisha has been rescheduled from June 10 to June 12, party leaders Jatin Mohanty and Vijaypal Singh Tomar said here on Sunday.
Bhubaneswar: The swearing-in ceremony of the first BJP government in Odisha has been rescheduled from June 10 to June 12, party leaders Jatin Mohanty and Vijaypal Singh Tomar said here on Sunday.
Mohanty said since Modi will take oath as Prime Minister on Sunday evening and has several other important engagements on June 10, the proposed oath-taking ceremony of the BJP government in Odisha has been rescheduled to June 12. Additionally, the first legislature party meeting of the newly elected members is now set for June 11.
During the election campaign, Modi had said Odisha’s first BJP government would be sworn in on June 10. The BJP State president, Manmohan Samal, had also confirmed this on Saturday. However, the decision to change the date was taken on Sunday, party sources said.