BJP govt plans mega fete on completing one yr

Bhubaneswar: The BJP government in Odisha has planned a series of programmes to highlight its achievements during its first year in power.Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi took the oath of office on June 12, 2024.

A high-level meeting chaired by Principal Secretary of Housing & Urban Development and Commerce & Transport departments, Usha Padhee, discussed the roadmap for celebrating the completion of one year of the government.

Senior officials from both the departments actively participated in the deliberations.During the meeting, Padhee underscored the importance of organising the celebrations in a meaningful, inclusive and impactful manner, showcasing the State government’s achievements over the past year.

She also emphasised that the proposed activities should reflect the administration’s dedication to development, transparency, good governanceand public welfare.A broad range of activities was proposed during the meeting, which included public outreach programmes across all 115 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), regional transport officesand port areas to highlight key developmental milestones, exhibitions and multimedia campaigns to display success stories and transformative initiatives, foundation stone laying and inauguration ceremonies for major projects across sectors.

Padhee directed the officials to prepare sector-specific action plans and ensure maximum public participation in the planned activities.The meeting resolved to finalise a comprehensive calendar of events, ensuring close coordination among all departments concerned and stakeholders.