BJP has surplus of CMs in Maha but zero accountability: Cong reacts to 31 deaths in govt hospital

New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after 31 patients died at a government hospital in Maharashtra's Nanded, saying the state government has a surplus of Chief Ministers with one Chief Minister, two Chief Ministers in-waiting and others awaiting but there is zero accountability.

In a post on 'X', Ramesh, who is Congress General Secretary Communication in-charge said: "Thirty-one patients of whom 16 were either infants or children have sadly died in a government hospital in Nanded in Maharashtra. Yet the Prime Minister is completely silent. Just a few weeks ago, a similar horrific tragedy had taken place in a hospital in Thane district. The Maharashtra state government has a surplus of Chief Ministers with one Chief Minister, two Chief Ministers in-waiting and others awaiting."

"But there is zero accountability in this illegal government for which the Prime Minister and the Home Minister -- who engieered the entire operation -- must be held responsible," the Rajya Sabha MP added.

His remarks came after deaths continued at the government hospital in Maharashtra's Nanded with seven more, including four infants succumbing to various health issues, since October 2 night.

The toll reached 31 on Tuesday.