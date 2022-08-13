BJP helping Divya who opened front against AAP

New Delhi: Wrestler Divya Kakran, who opened a front against the Aam Aadmi Party government of Delhi, is getting a lot of support from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).Recently, Divya, who returned after winning a medal for the country in the Commonwealth Games, has accused the Kejriwal government of ignoring her and not being of any help

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also retaliated to her accusations.Meanwhile, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari reached Divya Kakran's house on Friday and Divya tied rakhi to him.Tiwari not only blessed Divya by placing her hand on her head but also handed over a check of Rs 5 lakh. He Also said that we will continue to help her in future also. BJP MP from North-East Delhi Manoj Tiwari tied Rakhi to sportsperson Divya Kakran on Friday.Manoj Tiwari also gave a check of Rs 5 lakh to Divya Kakran and assured all possible help in future also.Manoj Tiwari has associated the brother-sister relationship with Divya at a time when the leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party are already attacking Kakran for supporting the BJP. The AAP has raised questions on her regarding an old video. Wrestler Kakran, who won a bronze medal in the Commonwealth Games-2022, had recently alleged that despite being a resident of the national capital and winning several international events, she never got any help from the Delhi government. Kakran, on Friday won a bronze medal in the women's 68 kg freestyle category.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was also among those who congratulated her. However on Sunday, Kakran, in a series of tweets, said that the government never helped him. The BJP accused the AAP government of insulting "women and sportspersons" by allegedly targeting Commonwealth Games medalist Divya Kakran. BJP spokesperson Shahzad Poonawalla said that after Divya Kakran raised some questions on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's social media team started targeting her.