BJP hits out at Kejriwal over renaming of CMO X handle

New Delhi: A new political row broke out after Delhi BJP leader Virendra Sachdeva accused previous Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of “appropriating” the official X account of the Delhi Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). The account, not that of a person but the office, was allegedly renamed to ‘Arvind Kejriwal at Work’ (@KejriwalAtWork) before it was deleted outright.

Sachdeva accused Kejriwal of making an “open case of digital loot.” He accused Kejriwal of having turned the government’s official handle into his own account and used public funds.

“Arvind Kejriwal changed the Delhi CMO’s account and made it his own. This is a direct loot of government money. We have demanded that the LG order an immediate FIR and a thorough investigation into this matter,” Sachdeva said.

“A decade ago, the CMO Delhi X handle was created with government money and resources, attracting lakhs of followers through official promotion. It is unfortunate that after his government’s fall, Kejriwal ordered the handle to be converted into his personal account,” Sachdeva stated.

The Delhi BJP leader also accused Kejriwal of engaging in various scams during his term and said that this incident was “unheard of” in Indian politics. “From the ration card scam to the Sheeshmahal scam, and from auto permit fraud to the liquor policy scandal, Kejriwal’s tenure was full of corruption. But this new digital loot is unprecedented. No other outgoing chief minister in the country has ever done something like this,” Sachdeva alleged.

When the criticism snowballed, the whole X account was erased, adding more controversy to it. The BJP now demanded a full-fledged investigation into the case and action against the perpetrators of the supposed abuse of official digital resources.