Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Just In
BJP issues show-cause notice to Dilip Ghosh over comment on CM Mamata Banerjee
The BJP, on Wednesday, issued a show-cause notice to the party candidate from Bardhaman-Durgapur constituency in West Bengal, Dilip Ghosh, for his...
The BJP, on Wednesday, issued a show-cause notice to the party candidate from Bardhaman-Durgapur constituency in West Bengal, Dilip Ghosh, for his derogatory comments about Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
The notice comes a day after Trinamool Congress filed a complaint against Ghosh, also the party’s former state president and ex-national vice president, on this count to the Election Commission (ECI) through the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal.
Insiders from the state unit of BJP have asked Ghosh to tender an apology besides explaining what prompted him to make such a derogatory comment against the Chief Minister.
Admitting the receipt of the notice, Ghosh said that he does not have any personal enmity with the Chief Minister. “I have just protested against her political comments through which she had been trying to mislead people,” Ghosh said.
At the same time, he raised questions of a section of Trinamool Congress leadership using more derogatory language against the father of one of the leading BJP legislators in West Bengal.
“Doesn’t that party MLA have a similar self-respect? Why didn't the party issue any statement on that matter then?” Ghosh questioned.
Although he did not name anyone, Ghosh’s clear indication was towards the leader of the opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari and his father Sisir Adhikari, who have been subjected to scathing and derogatory attacks by some ruling Trinamool Congress leaders.