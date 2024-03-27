BJP issues show-cause notice to Dilip Ghosh over comment on CM Mamata Banerjee

The BJP, on Wednesday, issued a show-cause notice to the party candidate from Bardhaman-Durgapur constituency in West Bengal, Dilip Ghosh, for his derogatory comments about Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The notice comes a day after Trinamool Congress filed a complaint against Ghosh, also the party’s former state president and ex-national vice president, on this count to the Election Commission (ECI) through the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal.

Insiders from the state unit of BJP have asked Ghosh to tender an apology besides explaining what prompted him to make such a derogatory comment against the Chief Minister.

Admitting the receipt of the notice, Ghosh said that he does not have any personal enmity with the Chief Minister. “I have just protested against her political comments through which she had been trying to mislead people,” Ghosh said.

At the same time, he raised questions of a section of Trinamool Congress leadership using more derogatory language against the father of one of the leading BJP legislators in West Bengal.

“Doesn’t that party MLA have a similar self-respect? Why didn't the party issue any statement on that matter then?” Ghosh questioned.

Although he did not name anyone, Ghosh’s clear indication was towards the leader of the opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari and his father Sisir Adhikari, who have been subjected to scathing and derogatory attacks by some ruling Trinamool Congress leaders.