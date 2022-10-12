BJP Launches Gaurav Yatra in Gujarat’s Mehsana District

New Delhi: A day after addressing rally in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party president J.P. Nadda launched 'Gaurav Yatra' in Gujarat on Wednesday and said that the Yatra won't be limited to Gujarat but is meant to establish the "pride" of the nation.

The BJP has formed the state government in Gujarat for four consecutive terms. Aiming for a fifth term, the party has launched 'Gaurav Yatra' from Bahucharaji in Mehsana district, and another will be flagged off by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 13th in Ahmedabad. The party is scheduled to launch five such yatras across the state in the next two days.

On Wednesday, the party president launched the maiden Gaurav Yatra from the temple of the Hindu goddess Bahuchara, a major attraction spot and pilgrimage centre for devotees. The Yatra is set to conclude on October 20th. During his speech, Nadda praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the leader has changed "the political culture of the country".





"Gujarat has given gems like Mahatma Gandhi, iron man Sardar Patel and Pradhan Sevak Shri Narendra Modi to the nation. Every person of Gujarat has to join Gaurav Yatra. Gujarat was neglected for a long time but today Gujarat is showing the path of development not only to the country but to the world," Nadda said in his speech.



Along with Union Minister Parshottam Rupala, former Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel and other leaders of the BJP were present at the event. He also took a dig at the Congress party and said that the opposition party is "stuck and lost".

"They (Congress) made brothers and regions fight among themselves. They did not supply water where it was needed. They halted and diverted the journey of development.... Now they are themselves stuck and lost," Nadda said.

Building heaps of praise for P.M Modi, Nadda said that in Gujarat the number of medical colleges have gone up from 9 to 30. Similarly, the state has over 6000 MBBS seats as compared to only 1000 earlier. An AIIMS is also being built in Rajkot.

On Tuesday, P.M Modi addressed a public meeting at Jamkandorna in Rajkot district and later in the day held a roadshow. The P.M has also tweeted "Being in Jamkandorana is always special,".