BJP leader Jagat Prakash Nadda visits Himachal Pradesh on 20th August

New Delhi: The National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Jagat Prakash Nadda, will conduct a state visit to Himachal Pradesh tomorrow i.e. Sunday 20th August to examine the devastation and tremendous loss of life and property caused by severe rains and floods. He will also meet with the families of those who died in this natural disaster.

JP Nadda will also visit Shimla's ancient Shiv temple, which was destroyed by excessive rains, and will meet with governments in Shimla and Bilaspur to discuss relief, rescue, and repair activities. On Sunday, Nadda would arrive in Paonta Sahib (Sirmour) about 9:00 a.m. Following that, at 09:35 a.m., he will travel by road to the villages of Sirmouri Tal and Kachchi Dhang to inspect the situation created by the cloudburst in the Sirmouri Tal area, as well as meet the families of the five individuals who died in the disaster.

The BJP National President will also visit Shimla's Shiv Bawdi, Summerhill, at 11:20 a.m. to examine the historic Shiva temple site, which has been destroyed by excessive rains. As far as we know, the bodies of 16 people have been recovered from this disaster. Rescue and relief efforts are now underway. Following that, he will inspect the damage and losses in the Krishnanagar area via the Krishnanagar-Shimla bypass.

At 1:00 p.m., Nadda will meet with local leaders to discuss relief and rescue efforts at Shimla's Hotel Peterhof. The BJP National President will reach the Circuit House in Bilaspur around 3:15 PM. He will meet with mourning families who have lost loved ones or property as a result of severe rains, floods, and landslides in this area, as well as discuss relief, rescue, and rehabilitation programs with local authorities.