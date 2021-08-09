Top
BJP leader, wife shot dead by terrorists in J&K's Anantnag

The Kulgam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kisan Morcha President and his wife were shot dead by suspected terrorists in South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Monday, sources said.

According to sources, terrorists barged inside the house of Ghulam Rasool Dar, who was also a 'Sarpanch' (Village Head), and fired indiscriminately critically injuring him and his wife. They were taken to a hospital where they were declared dead.

Police personnel have reached the spot. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched to nab the terrorists.

BJP J&K Spokesperson Altaf Thakur has strongly condemned the killing of Ghulam Rasool Dar and his wife.

Calling the killings as barbaric and cowardly, Thakur said attacking and killing innocent people will lead to nowhere and the acts reflect the frustration on the part of the terrorists.

