BJP leaders mourn Indian industrialist Ratan Tata's demise

New Delhi: BJP leaders on Thursday mourned the passing away of iconic Indian industrialist and Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata, who passed away late on Wednesday night at the age of 86.

The news of Ratan Tata's death sent shockwaves through the business world in India and abroad and even in the nation's social and political circles.

Several BJP leaders, including Shahnawaz Hussain, Anil Vij, Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh, and Ravi Shankar Prasad mourned the demise of the charismatic industrialist.

Speaking to IANS, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "The death of Ratan Tata is very disheartening. He contributed his whole life to the industrial development journey of the country, especially Jamshedpur. He used to deal with everything in a very calm way and never showed off."

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh also expressed grief over the demise of Ratan Tata and said, "The demise of Ratan Tata is very tragic. He made significant contributions to the industrial development of this country and provided a new direction to the entire industrial sector."

Former Home Minister and BJP leader Anil Vij also expressed sorrow on the demise of Ratan Tata and said, "This is a significant loss, and he was not only a great industrialist but also an excellent philanthropist. He generously contributed to the government during times of both joy and sorrow, and he also advanced the industry considerably."

Talking to IANS, BJP National Spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said, "It is very sad. Ratan Tata was a 'Ratan' of the nation. Among industrialists in the country, he had the highest respect among the common people. I have met him and he was a great person. Ratan Tata had no ego. He worked for Bihar and Jharkhand. He also employed a huge number of people. After his demise, the whole nation is in grief."

Ratan Tata died late on Wednesday night. Just on Monday, the industrialist in a social media post had dismissed speculation surrounding his health and had said he was undergoing routine medical investigations due to his age.