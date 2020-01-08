BJP leaders oppose Deepika Padukone's solidarity to attacked JNU students

BJP leaders have come out and stated that Deepika Padukone should not have gone to to JNU to support the students there.

Immediately after reports of the actress visiting JNU surfaced, BJP's Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga called for a boycott of her films. He took to Twitter and wrote, "RT if you will boycott movies of Deepika Padukone for her support to #TukdeTukdeGang and Afzal Gang."

PR agency saying @deepikapadukone was in JNU for FILM Promotion but in actual She was part of Protest where Tukde-Tukde Gang Leader was Raising a Slogan

LAL SALAM

O SUNLE MODI

RSS SUNLE

BJP SUNLE

NRC KI TAKKR ME

CAB KI TAKKR ME

DELHI POLICE KI TAKKR ME

SANGARH HMARA NARA HAI pic.twitter.com/fh0kiyQbdy — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) January 7, 2020

Another party leader, BJP's Dilip Ghosh said JNU is misleading people. "Whoever goes to JNU does not know that wrong campaign is going there to mislead people there. Celebrities and film stars dont have any knowledge about what is happening there. No one likes communists. The communists are busy circulating false propaganda. People were mislead there. Slowly everything will be cleared. People should know the truth who all are in wrong concept,"

UP minister Sidharth Nath Singh said the actress must be mindful of her actions affecting the status of her movies. Deepika Padukone's lastest - Chhapaak is going to his the theaters on 10 January. "As a party we don't have any problem with her (Deepika Padukone) going to JNU. But, at the same time, she is launching a movie and it is getting linked up. When the matter is sensitive then those who matter in a society -- celebrities or Bollywood -- should avoid," UP minister.

The actress, speaking about the incident said, "I am very angry at what is happening but it is worse that no action is being taken."

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police issued a public appeal seeking pictures, footage or any information related to Sunday's violence in JNU campus that left 34 people injured even as forensic teams looked for evidence. The police stated that the CCTV footage was not accessible due to a server issue.