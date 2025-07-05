BJP likely to get first-ever lady boss

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party may be on track to appoint its first-ever woman national president, with names like Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, BJP's former Andhra Pradesh unit chief D Purandeswari and Tamil Nadu MLA Vanathi Srinivasan among the probable frontrunners, according to reports.

The BJP has been going through a major organisational rejig, with the appointment of new chiefs for the local units of six states and Union Territories.

With that over, the party is now focussing on appointing a new national president replacing JP Nadda, a process that has been delayed for various reasons. Nadda’s term as the national president of the BJP ended in January 2023, but the party extended his tenure to guide it during the Lok Sabha elections last year.

He has been holding the post since 2020.

The BJP has been experiencing success in influencing women voters in recent years. Women voters have played an important role in BJP's victories in Haryana, Maharashtra, and Delhi. The party also ensured that the Women’s Reservation Bill, which seeks 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, was passed in both houses of Parliament in 2023. The appointment of a woman as the president of the party could send the right message to the electorate, the ruling party feels.

It is also reported that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has given its approval to the idea of appointing a woman president for the BJP. The parent organisation realises the strategic and symbolic importance of having a woman leader for the party.

Given the difference of opinion between the two entities before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and certain statements by JP Nadda, the BJP would feel the need for the RSS to be on the same page in making this important decision.

Front runners

Nirmala Sitharaman: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is seen as a strong contender for the post of national president. She has been the Finance minister since 2019 and was previously the Defence minister. She has strong roots in the party, and is seen as one with wide experience and leadership potential.

Sitharaman recently had a meeting with the present national president Nadda and party general secretary BL Santhosh at the BJP headquarters. Another factor in her favour is that she is from Tamil Nadu, a state where the BJP is keen to make a breakthrough.

D Purandeswari: Daggubatti Purandeswari is the daughter of NT Rama Rao, the former chief minister of the undivided Andhra Pradesh and the founder of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). She is a former president of BJP’s Andhra Pradesh unit and is presently a Member of Parliament representing the Rajahmundry Lok Sabha constituency. She was also part of the multi-party delegations that visited various countries after Operation Sindoor. Purandeswari is fluent in five languages and is a Kuchipudi dancer.

Vanathi Srinivasan: Also from Tamil Nadu, Vanathi Srinivasan is currently the national president of BJP’s Mahila Morcha.

She has been a part of the party since 1993 and became a member of the BJP’s central election committee in 2022. In 2021, she won the Coimbatore (South) assembly seat, defeating actor Kamal Haasan, the founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM).

A lawyer by profession, Vanathi has held several positions in the BJP, including state secretary, general secretary, and vice president of the Tamil Nadu party unit.