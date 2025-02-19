BJP may decide the name of Rekha Gupta for the post of Chief Minister in Delhi

Live
The results of the Delhi Assembly election were announced on February 8. Almost 11 days have gone since then, yet the BJP has failed to announce the CM candidate.
New Delhi: The results of the Delhi Assembly election were announced on February 8. Almost 11 days have gone since then, yet the BJP has failed to announce the CM candidate. Although about 10 names came up in the race for the CM, in the end only Pravesh Verma and Rekha Gupta remained. However, the RSS has proposed to the BJP to appoint a woman MLA to the seat of the Chief Minister of Delhi and it is being said that the BJP has approved this name. In such a situation, it is expected that now the name of Rekha Gupta has been decided for the post of Chief Minister.
The name of Rekha Gupta, MLA from Delhi's Shalimar Bagh seat, has been finalized for the post of Chief Minister. According to media reports, RSS has proposed the name of Rekha Gupta, which has been accepted by the BJP. In such a situation, it is expected that after the meeting at 7 pm, the name of Rekha Gupta can be announced for the post of Chief Minister.
By doing this, BJP can do this to woo the women voters of the country and promote women empowerment because till now there is no woman CM in any BJP-ruled state of the country. In such a situation, it is expected that BJP can hand over the chair of Chief Minister of Delhi to Rekha Gupta.
It is worth noting that Rekha Gupta, who comes from the Vaishya community, is considered to be the core vote bank of the BJP, which makes her claim stronger.