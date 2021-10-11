BJP minority wing national executive meet on October 24

New Delhi, Oct 11: To chalk out plans for the upcoming Assembly polls in five states, the BJP Minority Morcha will hold its national executive committee meeting on October 24 in the national capital.

A BJP Minority Morcha functionary said on October 23 office-bearers meet will be held and the next day (October 24) national executive committee meeting will be held at the party headquarters here.

The meeting is crucial in view of the next year's Assembly polls in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. Election will be held in February-March next year.

It is learnt that BJP chief J.P. Nadda is likely to address the BJP minority morcha national executive meet on October 24.

Sources said that in the meeting, plans to reach out to the minorities in the poll-bound states will be discussed and a special campaign will be finalised. "Special focus will be given to the strategy for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls," a party leader said.

Muslims constitute little less than 20 per cent of Uttar Pradesh's population and other minorities are around one per cent. Muslims play a decisive role in many Assembly seats in the state. Another party leader said that plans to explain to people how minorities have benefitted in the last seven years of the Narendra Modi government will also be discussed.

"Modi government is working continuously for the welfare of minorities without any discrimination on religious ground," he said.

The BJP leadership has asked all its morchas to conclude their national executive meetings by October. Two-day executive meeting of the Schedule Caste (SC) Morcha was held in Varanasi and the Scheduled Tribes (ST) Morcha organised its national executive between September 23-24 in Ranchi. The BJP Mahila Morcha held its national executive in Dehradun on September 26-27. The party youth wing recently held its national executive meet on October 5.