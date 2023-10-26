BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Appears Before Ethics Committee In Cash-For-Questions Controversy

Nishikant Dubey, a Lok Sabha MP from the BJP, appeared before the Lok Sabha ethics committee to provide his statement regarding the serious allegations of cash-for-questions that he had leveled against Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra . During the proceedings, when questioned about Mahua Moitra's counter-allegation against him of possessing a fake degree, Dubey declined to comment and simply posed the question, "The only question is Mahua chor hai ki nahi (whether Mahua Moitra is a thief or not)."

The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee conducted its inaugural meeting to investigate the allegations made against Mahua Moitra. The session began at 12:30 pm, and the first to appear before the committee was advocate Jai Anand Dehadrai, whom Mahua Moitra has referred to as her 'jilted ex.'

It was Dehadrai who initially provided "evidence" of cash-for-question activities by Mahua Moitra to Nishikant Dubey. Dubey subsequently wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who referred the matter to the Ethics Committee. Both Dehadrai and Dubey alleged that Mahua Moitra received cash and gifts from industrialist Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for posing questions in Parliament targeting Gautam Adani. According to Dubey's complaint, out of the 61 questions asked by Mahua Moitra in Parliament, 50 were related to Adani. Adding weight to these allegations, Hiranandani, in a signed affidavit, admitted to bribing Mahua Moitra. He also claimed that he used Mahua Moitra's Parliament login to ask questions regarding Adani, fulfilling various demands from Mahua Moitra, such as renovating her office.

Mahua Moitra vehemently denied all charges and instead pointed fingers at Nishikant Dubey and Jai Anant Dehadrai. She suggested that Hiranandani might have been coerced into issuing his statement.

With the case now in the hands of the Lok Sabha committee, Nishikant Dubey expressed his willingness to respond to any questions posed to him by the committee and to appear whenever requested. He emphasized the significance of documentary evidence in the case, reiterating the core question as to whether Mahua Moitra is involved in any wrongdoing. Jai Anant Dehadrai did not engage with the media upon arriving at Parliament. It is worth noting that he is embroiled in a legal custody battle with Mahua Moitra over their pet dog, Henry, a rottweiler. Dehadrai has claimed that Mahua Moitra kidnapped Henry and expressed his desire for mediation in the ongoing legal dispute concerning the dog.