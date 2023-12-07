BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri Regrets Controversial Remarks On BSP's Danish Ali: Insights From Lok Sabha Privileges Committee Meeting

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri expressed regret for his "objectionable" remarks against BSP MP Danish Ali during a Lok Sabha session on September 21. Sources report that during a meeting of the Lok Sabha Privileges Committee, Bidhuri apologized and mentioned that Union Minister Rajnath Singh conveyed regret in the House for the remarks. The committee had summoned both Bidhuri (for using an anti-Muslim slur) and Ali (for improper conduct during a Chandrayaan-2 discussion) for oral evidence on December 7.



Bidhuri had made derogatory remarks, later expunged, targeting Danish Ali during a discussion on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Rajnath Singh, the Defence Minister, had not heard the remarks but supported their deletion if they had hurt opposition members. Congress member K Suresh, in the Chair, directed officials to expunge the remarks. Rajnath Singh expressed regret, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla referred the matter to the Privileges Committee in September. While Ali and other opposition MPs demanded action against Bidhuri, some BJP MPs claimed Ali incited Bidhuri and urged the Speaker to investigate.