BJP MPs Resigning After Assembly Poll Wins Urged To Vacate Delhi Bungalows Within 30 Days

Just In
- Stay informed on the latest political developments as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs, who resigned post-assembly poll victories, are instructed to vacate Delhi bungalows within 30 days.
- Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla accepts nine resignations, including Union Ministers Tomar and Patel.
Following their victories in the recent assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Members of Parliament (MPs) who tendered their resignations have received a directive to vacate their government bungalows in Delhi within a 30-day timeframe, as per insider sources.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, on Thursday, confirmed the acceptance of the resignations of nine Lok Sabha MPs, including prominent figures like Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Patel. The list of resigning Lok Sabha MPs also features Rakesh Singh, Udya Pratap Singh, and Riti Pathak from Madhya Pradesh, along with Diya Kumari and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore from Rajasthan, and Gomati Sai and Arun Sao from Chhattisgarh. Additionally, Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena has also tendered resignation.
In another political development, acting on the Prime Minister's counsel, President Droupadi Murmu has assigned the additional charge of the Agriculture Ministry and Farmer's Welfare to Munda. Simultaneously, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar has been granted an extra responsibility as the Minister of State for Jal Shakti.
Furthermore, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shobha Karandlaje has been entrusted with the role of Minister of State in Food Processing Industries alongside her existing portfolio. Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharti Pravin Pawar has also been bestowed with an additional charge, now serving as the Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.