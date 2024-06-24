BJP named JP Nadda as Rajya Sabha leader

New Delhi: The BJP has chosen to appoint JP Nadda as Rajya Sabha House Leader. Union Minister Piyush Goyal formerly held this position in the House, however, after being elected MP from the North Mumbai Lok Sabha, he resigned from Rajya Sabha membership. This responsibility has now been entrusted to J.P. Nadda.

It is worth mentioning that the first parliamentary session of the 18th Lok Sabha began on Monday. On the first day, all newly elected MPs swore the House membership oath. Prime Minister Modi, as House leader, was the first to take the oath of membership. The sessions in Parliament were presided over by Pro tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab.

Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda has been appointed as the Leader of the House of the Rajya Sabha.



(File Photo) pic.twitter.com/nd8f5BtUu4 — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2024

The first session of Parliament may be rather chaotic. The opposition alliance has planned to surround the government and create a commotion on a variety of issues. This encompasses a number of critical topics, such as NEET, paper leaks, and train accidents. Notably, the first parliamentary session will continue until July 3.

