Live
- Some trains restored by SCR
- Himachal seeks liberal financial assistance to develop border areas
- MOC clears overseas camp for shooter Rajeshwari; post-surgery rehab of long jumper Sreeshankar
- K’taka imposes Rs 10L penalty on use of artificial colour in certain food items
- Shinde directs strict action against illegal pubs, bulldozing all illegal structures in Pune
- Sacked guest teachers stage protest against Bihar govt in Patna
- Centre puts up 21 critical mineral blocks for auction
- RSS affiliate stages protest rally in Kolkata against post-poll violence in Bengal
- Adani Ports features in honour list of Institutional Investors Asia Executive Survey
- First in Maha: BMC to accord ‘eco-friendly’ send-off to the departed in 10 crematoria
Just In
BJP named JP Nadda as Rajya Sabha leader
The BJP has chosen to appoint JP Nadda as Rajya Sabha House Leader.
New Delhi: The BJP has chosen to appoint JP Nadda as Rajya Sabha House Leader. Union Minister Piyush Goyal formerly held this position in the House, however, after being elected MP from the North Mumbai Lok Sabha, he resigned from Rajya Sabha membership. This responsibility has now been entrusted to J.P. Nadda.
It is worth mentioning that the first parliamentary session of the 18th Lok Sabha began on Monday. On the first day, all newly elected MPs swore the House membership oath. Prime Minister Modi, as House leader, was the first to take the oath of membership. The sessions in Parliament were presided over by Pro tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab.
The first session of Parliament may be rather chaotic. The opposition alliance has planned to surround the government and create a commotion on a variety of issues. This encompasses a number of critical topics, such as NEET, paper leaks, and train accidents. Notably, the first parliamentary session will continue until July 3.