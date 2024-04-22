BJP President Condemns Tragic Stabbing Of Neha Hiremath, Calls For Impartial Investigation

BJP National President JP Nadda visited the family of Neha Hiremath on Sunday. Neha, the daughter of a Karnataka Congress corporator, was tragically stabbed to death by a former classmate inside her college campus in Hubballi. Nadda expressed condolences, condemning the incident and criticizing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G Parameshwara for their statements, which he deemed detrimental to the investigation. He asserted that Karnataka's people wouldn't forgive the government's alleged appeasement politics and called for a CBI inquiry if the state police were deemed inadequate for the task. Neha's father, Niranjan Hiremath, echoed the demand for a CBI investigation due to his lack of confidence in the police.

Neha, aged 23, was pursuing her first year of Masters of Computer Applications (MCA) at BVB College. The accused, Fayaz, also 23, had been Neha's ex-classmate and was promptly arrested after the incident. CCTV footage captured the brutal attack, showing Fayaz repeatedly stabbing Neha before fleeing. Despite immediate efforts by college authorities and fellow students to rush Neha to the hospital, she was declared dead upon arrival.

Reports suggest that Fayaz, hailing from Belagavi district, had allegedly been harassing Neha for some time following her rejection of his advances.

On the other hand, Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara reportedly implied that Neha and Fayaz had been in a relationship, suggesting recent relationship strains as a possible motive for the murder.

The incident sparked outrage, with members of ABVP taking to the streets in protest, obstructing traffic, and demanding justice for Neha. Pro-Hindu groups and BJP supporters also staged demonstrations outside the Vidyanagar Police Station, calling for stringent punishment for the perpetrator.