BJP President Takes Dig at BSP, SP; Says Quarantined Parties Have Become Active

Noida, Uttar Pradesh: With just five days left for the assembly elections to kick-off in the state of Uttar Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party President J.P Nadda is making ultimate bid to promote Noida candidate Pankaj Singh, son of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh amongst district residents and local party workers.



While addressing a massive gathering as a party of Prabhavi Matdaata Samwad, or Impactful Voter Dialogue at Noida, Nadda took a jab at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, one of the main contenders for the U.P elections, and Congress saying that both the parties focused on self-development rather than state development.



Reiterating previously mentioned allegations, BJP Chief also said that the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led party has ended Mafia Raaj in the state which was instilled in U.P during Akhilesh Yadav's tenure between 2012 and 2017.



Taking a dig at BSP and SP, Nadda said that in the recent months, dormant political parties, which remained quarantined in five years in U.P, have become active. Nadda said that voters find it challenging to choose a party based on the political manifesto and that one may choose to vote for those who have worked in the past rather than speak about future work.

While on one hand the BJP President listed out the programmes and schemes rolled by the Modi-led government since 2014, he also attacked previous government in U.P saying that the achievements of S.P are riots, corruption, protection of terrorists, promotion of casteism and familyism.

"The mantra of Bharatiya Janata Party is – Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas… In the Yogi Adityanath government, Uttar Pradesh has got freedom from goonda raj and mafia raj. The people of Uttar Pradesh have also got freedom from the atrocities of sand mafia, mining mafia, kidnapping mafia," Nadda said at the conclave.

BJP had invited party members from across the state of Uttar Pradesh, as well as local industrial associations, NGOs, Noida Gurudwara committee and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs). Nadda further said that development can take place only when there is security and safety.

"The word 'gunda' for SP is very mild. Look at their language even today, the rope got burnt but the strength did not go away. If there are no goons, there will be no workers. Yogi Adityanath ji repeatedly visited Noida - for its development," Nadda said.

He further said, "Uttar Pradesh was once known as one of the BIMARU states. In the last five years, Uttar Pradesh has become the second largest economy of the country from the 7th economy of the country.



Pankaj Singh, son of senior BJP leader and Union Minister Rajnath Singh, also took to the stage and said that while his party has devotees of Ram, candidates of the opposition parties are asking for votes on behalf of Jinnah.

The sitting MLA from Noida also said, "While I'm contesting on BJP's ticket, I welcome the support of all those chanting Bharat Mata ki Jai…. While we constantly worked towards building Ram Mandir (Ayodhaya), whereas S.P and Congress have questioned the mere existence of Lord Ram."

He also said that the upcoming assembly elections are a battle of state development, and nation development. He claimed that the state government has undertaken developmental work in Noida of upto Rs. 20,000 crores, which includes work on roadways, highways, civic and infrastructure.

Noida, one of the popular industrial destinations in the state, has been a stronghold of BJP in the previous assembly elections of U.P. Pankaj Singh defeated S.P candidate Sunil Choudhary with a margin over 1 lakh votes in 2017.

