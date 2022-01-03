BJP Protested Against Delhi Government's Liquor Policy

On Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) protested the Delhi government's new liquor policy around the city. The Delhi BJP requested a reversal of the policy, alleging that the Aam Admi Party (AAP) government has permitted liquor shops to open in non-conforming locations, including some near schools and places of worship.



ITO, Laxmi Nagar, Akshardham, Signature Bridge, and Karol Bagh were all experiencing long traffic bottlenecks. Leaders in Laxmi Nagar blocked traffic and destroyed bus tyres, reported The Indian Express.

The programme, which saw the government abandon the practise of distributing liquor, a redistribution of liquor stores throughout the city, and upfront gathering of excise tax, has been met with protests by Delhi BJP leaders.

Harsh Malhotra, the BJP's state general secretary, said the party staged a 'chakka congestion' at 15 spots across the city in protest. Everyone in Delhi, he continued, is anxious about booze stores opening up near their homes. While Delhi's chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal, has spoken out against prohibition in Punjab, he is intent on keeping Delhi a liquor-friendly city.

Since the redistribution in mid-November, the Delhi BJP has been protesting against various liquor shops that have appeared in new places. On the other hand, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia responded to the BJP's 'chakka jam' by alleging that the protests were taking place because BJP officials were benefitting from the illegal selling of alcohol in the city until the new regulation was implemented

Previously, stores were dispersed unevenly, with some wards having none and others having nine or ten, but now each ward will have an average of three stores. The Delhi administration said that the unequal distribution had fueled the expansion of the booze mafia in underserved areas. The city's overall number of liquor stores has stayed same at 849.