BJP Raises Doubts On Congress' Involvement in Haryana Violence; Alleges Larger Conspiracy

The BJP, in a press conference, raised doubts about the Congress party's involvement in the communal violence in Haryana, stating that the clashes between the communities were "part of a bigger plan." BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi pointed out Congress MLA Mamman Khan's "provocative statement" during the Haryana Legislative Assembly session and his social media posts, which seemed to suggest the party's role in the violence.



The communal violence erupted in Nuh district on Monday when a mob attempted to obstruct a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession, leading to stone-pelting and car fires. The violence spilled over into Gurugram on Tuesday, resulting in the death of a Muslim cleric, along with the destruction of an eatery and vandalizing of shops.

According to the Haryana government, six people have died, 116 have been arrested, and 90 detained in connection with the violence.

The BJP spokesperson asserted that Congress MLA Mamman Khan's actions raised serious suspicions about the party's involvement and indicated that the violence in Haryana was part of a larger conspiracy. The truth behind the incidents is expected to emerge during the investigation of the case, he stated, emphasizing the importance of scrutinizing Khan's provocative statements, videos, and social media posts to understand the Congress party's role in the events.

The Additional Chief Secretary to the Haryana Government, Home Department, announced that internet services will be temporarily restored in specific areas on August 3, 2023. The regions where the services will be reinstated include Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal, and the territorial jurisdiction of Suh Division Sohna, Pataudi, and Manesar in Gurugram district. The restoration will be in effect from 1 pm to 4 pm only.

This decision was made to assist candidates of the CET/Screening test (Group C posts) in downloading their admit cards and performing other related tasks. The relaxation in internet suspension is based on the recommendation of ADGP/CID and will apply for the mentioned period and locations, after which the services will return to the suspended state.