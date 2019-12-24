Trending :
BJP rally raises slogans against Didi
Kolkata : Thousands of workers raised incessant slogans, many of them targeted at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, as the BJP on Monday took out a massive rally through central and northern Kolkata backing the new CAA citizenship law.

Holding aloft 15,000 party flags and 3,000 tricolours which fluttered on a chilly winter afternoon, the BJP workers and top state party leaders marched from Subodh Mallick Square in the city hub to near revolutionary leader Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's statue at Shyambazar Five Point Crossing in North Kolkata in an impressive show of strength.

Led by the party's national working president JP Nadda in an open jeep, with other top state party leaders walking on the road, the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Abhinandan Yatra' (Thanksgiving rally) was organised to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for passing the Citizenship Amendment Act, which the party hopes would have a huge bearing in the eastern state by giving citizenship to lakhs of refugees - mainly Bengali Hindus - who came as refugees to West Bengal from East Pakistan (later Bangladesh).

There were thousands of posters and banners supporting CAA and running down Banerjee and the state's Trinamool Congress, but the most raucous sloganeering was targeted at the Chief Minister.

"Didi (elder sister - as Banerjee is called) tumi chole jao, Pakistane chole jao (didi you please go, to Pakistan you go)," "Ei Mamata dekhe ja, BJP-r khamata (Didi come and see, BJP's ability you must see)", found great resonance among the participants, particularly youths and students who were in a majority.

Several posters carried pictures of Syama Prasad Mookerjee - the founder of BJP's precursor Jana Sangh - as also those of Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and repeated slogans were heard eulogising them.

