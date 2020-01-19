BJP repeatedly harassing Hardik Patel: Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing it of "repeatedly harassing" her party leader Hardik Patel.

Priyanka's remarks came a day after Patel was arrested from Viramgam taluka in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district for failing to appear before a trial court in a 2015 sedition case.

"The BJP is repeatedly harassing young Hardik Patel ji who has been fighting for the employment of youth and the rights of farmers. Hardik voiced the people of his society, sought jobs for them, sought scholarships. He led farmers' movement," Priyanka tweeted.

"BJP is calling it 'treason'," she further said.

Patel had been previously arrested in connection with a sedition case filed by the local Crime Branch after violence broke out during a rally by the Patel community in Ahmedabad on August 25, 2015.

The quota leader was granted bail in July 2016 and the court had, in November 2018, framed charges against him and other accused in the case.

Patel was arrested on Saturday, hours after Additional Session Judge B.G. Ganatra issued an arrest warrant against him. He had joined the Congress ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.