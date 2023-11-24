BJP rubbishes rumour of change in leadership in Goa

Panaji: BJP leaders from Goa have rubbished the rumour that some of their MLAs held a meeting in South Goa to demand change in leadership.

“Our MLAs are busy in campaigns in poll-bound states. It is just a rumour. There is nothing to worry about,” BJP state President Sadanand Tanavade said.

On Thursday evening a message was circulating on social media saying, “12 BJP MLAs lobbying to replace Sawant as CM, meeting held in South Goa resort.”

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, speaking to reporters, has also rubbished the rumour. “There is nothing like that,” he said.

Last Sunday, Congress turncoat Aleixo Sequeira was sworn in as a Minister after PWD Minister Nilesh Cabral resigned to make way for him. Since then, speculations over a Cabinet reshuffle to accommodate more Congress turncoats, namely former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat, MLA Michael Lobo and MLA Sankalp Amonkar have been rife.

On September 14 last year, Aleixo Sequeira along with former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Rajesh Faldesai and Rudolf Fernandes had joined the BJP, reducing the Congress to three MLAs in the 40-member Assembly.

Since then, there was speculation that some of them would get Cabinet berths, which Aleixo Sequeira has got.

Speculation was rife that there would be change in leadership by elevating Pramod Sawant by taking him to the Centre and accommodating one of the senior leaders to the top position in Goa.