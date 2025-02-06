Live
BJP set to win Delhi polls with clear majority: Khattar
Khattar highlights the positive atmosphere around the polls, emphasising that people are enthusiastic about voting and are showing strong support for the BJP
New Delhi: Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed confidence on Wednesday, declaring that the BJP will emerge victorious in the Delhi Assembly elections, securing a clear majority.
Speaking to IANS, Khattar highlighted the positive atmosphere around the polls, emphasising that people are enthusiastic about voting and are showing strong support for the BJP.
“From what I’ve observed, people are eagerly coming out to vote, and there’s a clear shift in favour of the BJP. When the mood is this positive, it’s evident that we’re on track for a decisive win,” Khattar said.
“The public is well aware of the past 10 years under Kejriwal’s leadership, and this time, the BJP is poised to form the government in Delhi with a solid majority.”
The BJP leader further reacted on the upcoming municipal corporation elections in Haryana, slated for March 2, expressing confidence in the party’s success.
“The BJP is always prepared for elections, and we’re ready to win. In Haryana’s municipal elections, we will also secure a clear majority. There is no election where the BJP is not ready to triumph,” he added.
As voting for Delhi’s 70-member Assembly is underway, several prominent leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu, Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and S Jaishankar, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, as well as Congress’ Alka Lamba, cast their ballots early in the day.
The highly anticipated results, which will determine the political landscape of Delhi for the next five years, will be announced on February 8. The contest remains tight, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), BJP, and Congress battling it out for dominance.
A voter turnout of 46.55 per cent was recorded till 3 p.m. in Delhi Assembly polls. Despite a bustling turnout, the process has remained largely peaceful, with many voters optimistic about the outcome and energised by the unique atmosphere surrounding this year’s election.
Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar has asserted that the Congress party is in a much stronger position in the Delhi elections compared to previous years.
Speaking to IANS, Wadettiwar stated, “Congress is in a better position than it was in 2015 and 2020. We have received an overwhelmingly positive response from the people of Delhi during our campaign. There is a strong sentiment among voters in favour of the governance model introduced by Sheila Dikshit. She transformed the infrastructure and overall development of Delhi, and now the people want to bring back that era of progress and stability.”
He further claimed that a significant section of voters who had previously supported the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is now shifting back to the Congress. “Earlier, Congress’s vote share had moved towards AAP, but this time, we see a clear trend of those votes returning to our party,” he added.