BJP struggles as TDP, JD-U push for key Cabinet posts

New Delhi/Hyderabad : Ahead of the key NDA meeting in New Delhi to be held on Friday, there has been a mega huddle in the national capital. BJP chief JP Nadda and senior party leader Amit Shah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi twice and later in the evening they held a meeting at Shah’s house to discuss the demands put forward by the regional parties particularly the two main alliance partners -- TDP and JD-U.

Sources said it has been decided that the BJP will keep all the important portfolios like Finance, Defence, External Affairs, Roads & Transport, Highways and Railways. The BJP is of the view that development should not be affected in any manner and hence it would be necessary to keep the key portfolios with them only.

“In the coming days, as the PM hinted in his post-poll address, big-ticket decisions will be taken. The role of the Home Ministry will be crucial in facilitating the implementation of some decisions,” said a senior BJP leader. “The ministerial berth demands of the allies will be considered barring these six ministries,” he said.

The BJP is also not willing to give the Speaker’s post to alliance partners. But it is ready to give the Deputy Speaker’s post to one of the alliance partners. The saffron party wants to finalise all these issues before the NDA meeting scheduled for Friday.

It may be mentioned here that the TDP had asked for three Cabinet and two or three MoS and is also eyeing for the Speaker’s post. It is learnt that the TDP had asked for Ministries of Jal Shakti so that Polavaram and other irrigation projects could be completed at a fast pace, Roads and Transport, Rural Development or Industries, and MoS for Finance, Health, IT or Commerce. The BJP seems to be willing to offer Steel and Mines, Civil Aviation and may agree for MoS Finance.

On the other hand, the JD-U wants Agriculture, Railways and Rural Development. But the BJP seems to be inclined to give Agriculture to the JD (S). It is also willing to offer ministries like Skill Development, MSMEs, etc, to alliance partners. Shiv Sena has sought one Cabinet and 2 MoS posts in the NDA 3.0



The BJP is also trying to enlist the support of small parties and independents so that the total strength of the NDA goes up to 290 and it could provide a shield in case JD-U does not cooperate.

