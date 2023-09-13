BJP suspends Kailash Meghwal for terming union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal 'corrupt'

Jaipur : BJP on Wednesday suspended former Assembly Speaker Kailash Meghwal from the party after he called Union Law Minister Arjun Meghwal "corrupt" during a recent meeting.

Kailash Meghwal held a press conference on Wednesday in Jaipur and made public his reply to the party's notice. "BJP has expelled me, I will contest the elections and defeat the BJP candidate by thousands of votes," he said, adding, "I have written a long letter to PM Narendra Modi."

Coming down heavily on the law minister, Meghwal said, "How can a corrupt person like Arjun Meghwal be the Law Minister of the country? The party is divided into factions in Rajasthan. A conspiracy is being hatched to completely eliminate Vasundhara Raje's camp."



"Vasundhara Raje's supporters are being selectively thrown out. I am considered to be in her camp and efforts are being made to completely eliminate the camp. I have taken my stand. CP Joshi, Rajendra Rathod, Satish Poonia are doing factionalism. I have written everything in detail in the letter written to the PM. I have written, who is creating factionalism, how is he doing it, everything has been written. The party has been thrown into a pit," he added.



Imported leaders dominate in BJP. Star BJP president CP Joshi has come from NSUI. Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore has come from Janata Party. Both have no knowledge about the ideology of BJP. These are people who have come to do politics of convenience, he added.



He went on to call C.P. Joshi an old Congressman. He also said that he has been praising Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for his good work and has amicable relations with all politicians.