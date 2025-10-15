BJP takes out protest march in Kolkata against 'anti-tribal' Trinamool govt

Kolkata: The BJP on Wednesday took out a protest rally in Central Kolkata, condemning the attack on its tribal MP Khagen Murmu and demanding strong action against the culprits.

The protest march was taken out from College Square in north Kolkata to Dorina Crossing in central Kolkata. BJP supporters taking part in the procession were seen carrying traditional weapons of the tribal, such as bows and arrows.

They raised their voice against the Mamata Banerjee government over "atrocities" carried out on Tribal groups in the state.

BJP leaders, MPs and MLAs, as well as several representatives of the tribal community, attended the rally.

Condemning the attack on Murmu in Nagrakata of Jalpaiguri district earlier this month, Union Minister of State for Education and DoNER, Sukanta Majumdar, said, "We have given the police a month. Within that time, the real culprits in the Nagrakata incident must be arrested. Otherwise, the BJP will launch a bigger movement and give a fitting response to the atrocities on its leaders. BJP cannot be beaten up and pushed to the corner."

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, said, "For the past several months, we have been facing political attacks in different parts of the state. This government is anti-tribal. The end of today's procession does not mean the end of the movement. Today is the beginning of our movement. If you want revenge, you have to change the government in Bengal. If there is a change of government after the 2026 Assembly polls, we will take revenge."

BJP state leaders Shankar Ghosh, Locket Chatterjee, Rahul Sinha and many others were present at the rally.

They alleged that attacks on tribal leaders are increasing in the state. They further alleged that the administration is turning a blind eye to these incidents and claimed miscreants backed by the Trinamool Congress are attacking the tribal community to fulfil "political vendetta".

While addressing the protest march, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee said, "The tribal women of the state are the victims of torture. Even though the government talks about the welfare of women, in reality, they are constantly being attacked and tortured. BJP will not accept this injustice silently."

On the other hand, BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh, who was also attacked in Nagrakata along with Murmu, said, "In a state where even public representatives like Khagen Murmu are not safe, it is impossible to imagine how safe the common people are. The Chief Minister should take action not only in words but also in practice."

Earlier this month, Murmu and Ghosh faced protests when they went to provide relief to the flood-affected area in Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri district. A large number of people attacked the BJP leaders with sticks and shoes. Stones were picked up from the river and hurled at their car. Murmu had sustained serious injuries. Both leaders were later admitted to a hospital for treatment.

