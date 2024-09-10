  • Menu
BJP, TDP slam Rahul for his remarks in US
New Delhi/Ranchi: The BJP and key ally TDP on Monday hit out at Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in the US on unemployment in India and the RSS, accusing the Congress leader of “promoting” China and “undermining” India abroad and calling him a "black spot" in Indian democracy.

While Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Gandhi of trying to project China as the best nation, Civil Aviation Minister and Telugu Desam (TDP) leader K Ram Mohan Naidu alleged that the Leader of the Opposition was making efforts to "demean" India on the global stage.

After the BJP attack on Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge backed him and slammed the ruling party, asserting he had never "insulted" India and would never do so. The BJP needs an excuse to raise such issues, he said.

