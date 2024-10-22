BJP to Appoint New National President by January; Leadership Changes Expected in Several States

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing for significant organizational changes ahead of the 2024 general elections, with plans to appoint a new national president by January. This move comes as part of the party's broader strategy to strengthen its leadership structure in anticipation of the elections.

According to party insiders, the BJP has begun its internal election processes to elect new leadership, not only at the national level but also in several states where the tenure of the current presidents is nearing completion. The leadership transition is seen as a critical step to infuse new energy into the party as it heads into one of the most crucial election cycles.

The BJP has passed a resolution to extend the term of the current national president and some state presidents until the completion of the upcoming elections. However, by early next year, the party is expected to introduce new faces in key leadership roles to ensure organizational readiness.

With the general elections around the corner, these changes are part of the BJP’s larger strategy to mobilize party workers, streamline its functioning, and maintain its stronghold in key states.