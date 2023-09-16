BJP to focus on highlighting PM Modi's 'global leader' status

New Delhi: The BJP will focus on highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'global leader' status during the special session of the Parliament called by the government for five days starting September 18.

A total of five sittings of the Parliament will be held from September 18 to 22.

Although technically this is the 13th session of the 17th Lok Sabha and the 261st session of the Rajya Sabha, it is believed that during this special session, the government may introduce and pass some important Bills or proposals.

This could include the Justice Rohini Commission report for the Women's Reservation Bill.

According to sources, in the 'Amrit Kaal' of Independence, the Narendra Modi government has embarked on a mission to free the nation and its citizens from the mindset of 'slavery' and every symbol associated with it.

Sources said the government has also started preparations to remove the word 'India' from the Constitution and replace it with just 'Bharat' during the special session of the Parliament.

Soon after this news emerged, the Central government began using the term 'Bharat' instead of 'India' for both the President and Prime Minister for the programmes related to the recently-concluded G20 Summit in Delhi.

After the opposition parties started questioning the agenda of the special session, the Central government made it public on Wednesday, as per parliamentary rules.

According to the agenda, during the special session, there will be discussions on India's achievements in 75 years of Indipendence, from the Constituent Assembly to the present day. In addition, the government has included four Bills in the agenda for the special session.

The government has also instructed all the BJP MPs to be present in the House for all five days.

Speaking to IANS, a senior BJP leader said that during the discussions, the BJP MPs will inform the entire country about the government's achievements.

The leader said that during the successful G20 Summit, the entire country saw how India is making waves across the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and how the successful Chandrayaan-3 landing has taken India's space programme to new heights.

Meanwhile, a minister in the government told IANS that the government is keen to make the special session a memorable one in the history of Indian Parliament by discussing the achievements of India's 75 years of Independence and the roadmap for developing the country for the next 25 years.