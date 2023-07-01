BJP top leadership reviewing party position in poll bound States

New Delhi: The marathon brain storming session of BJPs top leadership is being held in here since morning.

The meeting is chaired by party national president J P Nadda and is attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, State in-charges of BJP, party general secretaries and state presidents of the five states Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.

The meeting it is learnt has been reviewing the ground situation in all these five polls bound states and based on which the poll strategy would be decided. The party leadership is discussing the reports of Mahajan Sampark Abhiyan which it had taken up to find out the people’s pulse. It will also discuss the measures the party needs to take to gear up for the Lok Sabha elections to be held in 2024.