Revanth ushered bulldozer rule in state, alleges KTR

Hyderabad: BharatRashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and former Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department minister KT Rama Ro has alleged that the state has been witnessing “bulldozer rule” ever since Revanth Reddy assumed charge as Chief Minister; for, the state administration is focused only on “demolishing houses, selling lands, and doing real estate broker business”.

The BRS leader pledged support to all the people likely to be affected because of the Musi Rejuvenation Project in Langar Houz after participating in a three-and-a-half-km padayatra titled ‘Musi Dandi March’ with the victims. Taking it for granted that the BRS would return to power, and asking the residents to “protect their houses and lands for two years”, KTR assured them it was his party’s responsibility to “ensure that the houses (being served eviction notices) are not touched after the BRS government comes”.

“We must protect Telangana from the Congress for another two years. The Congress government's threats against the Musi riverfront families should stop,” he observed. Rama Rao pointed out that, while Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi and other leaders had been saying that the BJP was doing a bulldozer rule in the country, the grand old party “is silent on this bulldozer rule in Telangana” without stopping its anarchy.

KTR expressed his anger that the only action that Revanth Reddy knew was to demolish houses, occupy lands, and do real estate business, destroying the lives of the poor in the process.

Later, speaking at a meeting near the Madhu Park Ridge Apartments, KTR said that despite having a magnificent Pragathi Bhavan, the Chief Minister was building a residence for himself at a cost of Rs 200 crore, though he already has a palace-like house. He said that Revanth Reddy, who had demolished hundreds of houses in the name of HYDRAA after coming to power, was now demolishing houses in areas like Ramagundam, Mahabubnagar, and Khammam to cause trouble and disrupt everyone's lives.

KTR recalled that in the past, when the BRS was in power, they had prepared the Musi beautification programme with just Rs 16,000 crore outlay and without impacting a single house and even prepared the DPR. He said that not only beautification, but also roads and flyovers were included in plan. He said that Revanth, keeping aside the plan, has opened “a new scam” by destroying thousands of houses to loot Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

KTR asserted that the BRS would stand by the victims of Musi riverfront houses and assured that the party will also back them in their legal battles.

KTR warned Revanth Reddy to stop demolishing thousands of houses and to stop sending his MLAs and leaders to make threats in this regard.