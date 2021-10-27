BJP warns leaders supporting rebel candidate in Himachal bypoll

New Delhi: Facing a triangular contest in the Jubbal Kotkhai Assembly bypolls in Himachal Pradesh, the ruling BJP has decided to act tough against its own cadre who are supporting rebel candidate Chetan Bragta.

All those found working against the party's official candidate Neelam Saraik will not be spared, the party warned.

Bragta, the former head of BJP state IT cell, is contesting as an independent candidate with many in the local district and block unit supporting him.

The party has already expelled over 50 workers for supporting his candidature.

The October 30 bypolls were necessitated after the death of sitting MLA and Bragta's father, former minister Narendra Bragta.

A senior party functionary said that the Jubbal Kotkhai bypoll has turned into a triangular contest between the BJP, the Congress and the rebel.

"We are in direct fight with the Congress for the bypolls of Mandi Lok Sabha and two Assembly constituencies of Fatehpur and Arki. But due to Bragta's candidature, Jubbal-Kotkhai is witnessing a triangular contest. Bragta is giving a tough challenge but we have improved our position in the last 10 days and are now in a position to win comfortably," he said.

Another party leader said that Bragta is getting sympathy and support from local BJP cadres and some of them are found working for him.

"We have found that local leaders are supporting Bragta and working against the party's official candidate Neelam Saraik. Those found working against the party have been expelled," he said.

On October 21, the party had expelled 21 workers for their involvement in an anti-party activities. On October 23, BJP Himachal Pradesh Mahila Morcha threw out seven of its workers on the same charges. On October 25, eight workers of the youth wing were dismissed.

On October 26, the party expelled 11 workers of the youth wing, four of the Kisan morcha and five of the SC morcha.

BJP state co-incharge Sanjay Tandon told IANS that those found involved in anti-party activities will not be spared. "Anybody who is on a particular designation in the party and found working against the party's official candidate will not be spared," Tandon said.