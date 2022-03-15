BJP welcomes Karnataka highcourt verdict on Hijab row. The highcourt has upheld the ban on using Hijab in educational institutions.

BJP believes Schools and colleges should not be exhibition grounds for flashing one's religious fervor. Especially those religious practices which limit individual freedoms, liberty and constitutional rights of the people of India.







Issued on 15th March 2022 -

K.Krishna Sagar Rao

Chief Spokesperson

BJP Telangana State