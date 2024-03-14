BJP will form govt in Odisha on its own: Samal

Bhubaneswar: Ending speculation about a possible alliance between BJP and BJD, State BJP president Manmohan Samal on Thursday asserted that his party will form the next government in Odisha “on its own”.

Samal, who along with senior State BJP leaders held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Wednesday night on the possibility of the alliance, did not make any reference to such a prospect.

“BJP will form the government in the State alone with the blessings and cooperation of people,” he told reporters here after returning from the national capital. “BJP will fight the election in Odisha on the main issue of Odia pride and self-esteem,” said Samal.

Samal and his team, who have been camping in Delhi for the last couple of days, held a series of consultations with the BJP central leaders.