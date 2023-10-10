BJP workers protested against Kejriwal and demanded his resignation due to an alleged corruption case

New Delhi : The political temperature in Delhi has risen following Sanjay Singh's detention in a Delhi excise case and due to that, the BJP is continuously attacking Arvind Kejriwal. The Delhi BJP recently held a demonstration against Kejriwal and the Delhi government at Rajghat. On Tuesday, once again, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers protested and demanded the resignation of Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor. BJP workers held placards in their hands and raised slogans against Delhi CM Kejriwal.

Taking aim at Aam Aadmi Party officials, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva claimed the party is full of criminals and dishonest people. He further said while talking to the media that the people of Delhi are fed up with the corruption of the Kejriwal government and the AAP. As a result, BJP officials and Delhi activists have started a 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' campaign against Arvind Kejriwal in several parts of Delhi.

On the question being asked about the raids being conducted on the premises of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, the Delhi BJP President said that he is involved in corruption and that the investigating agencies will do their work. He said, "As each link is found, a chain is being formed. If a person has committed corruption, the investigating agencies will do their work. If a person is honest, this will not happen."



This comes after raids were conducted at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan in connection with a money laundering investigation. The search is being done in accordance with the terms of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The charges involve alleged corruption, including illegitimate appointments to the Delhi Waqf Board, where Khan serves as chairman.In September of last year, the Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested Amanatullah Khan in the Delhi Waqf Board corruption case after finding allegedly incriminating material and evidence. However, he was later released on bail.The raid on the house of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan comes only days after another AAP politician, Sanjay Singh, was arrested in connection with the scam' of the Delhi Excise Policy.



It is noteworthy that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh from his residence in the national capital last week. He is the second most prominent leader to be arrested in the liquor policy case after former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Earlier, another AAP leader and former Delhi health minister, Satyendar Jain, was arrested in a separate case of alleged corruption.

